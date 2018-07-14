GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mohali Shocker: Deported NRI Kills Wife With Frying Pan for Refusing Dowry

Gurpreet, who wanted to start a business, started to harass his wife and forced her to ask for money from her family. When she did not oblige, he started to hit her, Mamandeep’s family alleged.

Anuradha Shukla | News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
Representative Image (Photo: Getty Images)
Mohali: In a shocking incident, an NRI allegedly murdered his wife after hitting her with a frying pan here on Friday.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh, lived with his wife Mamandeep Kaur, 28, in Mona Greens society in Ziarkpur, Mohali.

Mamandeep had married Gurpreet Singh, resident of Bhagta Bhai in Bathinda just a year ago.

Her family had agreed to the marriage since Gurpreet had promised that the couple would move to England after the wedding.

However, Gurpreet was deported from England soon after the wedding.

Unemployed, Gurpreet, who then wanted to start a business, started to harass his wife and forced her to ask for money from her family. When she did not oblige, he started to hit her, Mamandeep’s family alleged.

Around 10:15 pm on Friday, Gurpreet informed his wife’s family that she had been injured after falling down and refused to take any medication.

When the family repeatedly asked him to let them talk to her, he told them that she had closed the door from the inside.

Later, a friend informed the family of Mamandeep’s death. However, Gurpreet had already fled by then.

The police have registered a case against Gurpreet.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
