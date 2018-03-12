Mohammed Shami's Family to Meet His Wife's Lawyer Today, Out-of-Court Settlement Likely

Amid allegations of extra-marital affair made against Indian pacer Mohammed Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan, the cricketer’s relatives are scheduled to meet Hasin’s lawyer in Kolkata for a possible amicable settlement for the sake of the couple's three-year daughter.The effort from both family members is to try for an out-of-court settlement.Speaking to News18, Zakir Hussain (Hasin’s lawyer) said, “Today, Mohammed Shami’s relatives, including his uncle and aunt, are coming to Kolkata to have a meeting with me.”“They expressed their desire to meet so that the issues between the couple could be resolved. There are enough reasons for Hasina to expose Shami for his acts. We will try to find a way out so that everyone could live with dignity and peace,” Hussain added, while stating that the scheduled meet could take place at his central Kolkata office.Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kolkata, Pravin Tripathi said, “We have recorded her (Hasin) statement and are in the process of verifying all allegations leveled against cricketer Mohammad Shami. We will do whatever is necessary to probe the case as per law.”Recently, Hasin alleged that her husband was having several illicit affairs and reportedly uploaded screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall containing her husband’s texts/photographs with other women.Hasin went a step further and alleged that she was even forced by Shami to have a physical relationship with his brother.“I married Shami in 2014 and since then he is having several extra-marital affairs. He never considerd me as his wife. I told him to stop all these but he ignored. His relatives used to torture me and therefore I have now decided to expose him and have lodged a complaint with the Kolkata police,” Hasin had said in a press conference.On March 8, Hasin had also alleged that Shami could be involved in match-fixing.“He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it on the insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof. This could be linked to match fixing,” she had said.Meanwhile, the cricketer rubbished all the allegations made by Hasin and said, “I always stood beside her and I don’t know why she is behaving like this now. I still believe that the issue could be resolved through talks.”On match-fixing charges he had said, “I will prefer to die than involved in such anti-national act.”Later Shami took to Facebook to defend his position: "Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. (All these news that are being circulated about our personal life is false. It’s a major conspiracy and an attempt to ruin my name and game.)”Meanwhile, Kolkata police sources said Shami was summoned for questioning and he assured the sleuths that he will be in Kolkata soon to assist the probe.Last week, based on Hasin’s complaint of domestic violence and infidelity, Kolkata Police booked Shami and four of his family members under various non-bailable and bailable sections. Shami’s brother, Md Hasib Ahmed, has been also been booked with an additional charge of sexual assault.The case was registered under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape), sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).