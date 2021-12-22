Mohan Bhagwat Meets Dalai Lama at Dharamshala; Two Discuss Chinese Expansionist Policies, Covid-19 Impact

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama discussed the impact of Chinese expansionist policies on the world with Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at a meeting between the two on December 20.

The Tibetan spiritual leader and Bhagwat reportedly also shared views regarding “anti-China sentiments" across countries due to the impact of Covid-19, sources said.

During this meeting, the Dalai Lama also backed the “strong-willed" government like the one India has now as the only solution to problems that world was facing. Sources said there was also an agreement over India’s favourable environment for religious harmony, and besides India, no other country had opened doors to so many minorities.

Sources in the RSS also said Bhagwat invited the Dalai Lama to the Nagpur headquarters of the RSS while the spiritual leader asked Bhagwat to visit Dharmshala again.

The meeting between the two is considered to be significant amid continued tensions between China and India since last year after the Chinese army tried changing the status quo on Line of Actual Control.

Bhagwat’s meeting with Dalai Lama also came amid the RSS chief’s five-day tour to Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. Also present during the meeting was senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar. Bhagwat also addressed a gathering of intellectuals in Dharamshala.

