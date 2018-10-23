English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mohan Bhagwat Offers Prayers in Pune for 'Speedy' Construction of Ram Temple, ‘Ramrajya’
In a video, the RSS chief is is heard uttering the words 'Ram mandir' and 'Ramrajya' while performing special prayers at the Shreemant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Pune: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday offered special prayers at a famous Lord Ganesha temple for the "speedy" construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a priest claimed.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief performed 'abhishek' (special prayers) at the Shreemant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple located in the heart of the city under the guidance of priest Milind Rahurkar.
Later, talking to the media, the RSS chief said: "Today was the right time to come and take the blessings (of Lord Ganesh). Since I was here, it was advised to do the abhishek so the same was offered."
However, he did not reveal the reason behind offering the special prayers.
A video of Rahurkar chanting mantras in Sanskrit and Bhagwat repeating the same later went viral on social media. In the short clip, the RSS chief is heard uttering the words 'Ram mandir' and 'Ramrajya' (an ideal state).
Rahurkar told reporters that Bhagwat sought blessings for the good health of the country's citizens and also prayed for "world peace" and "welfare of mankind".
He further said prayers were also offered for "speedy" construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and for making 'Ramrajya' a reality.
Rahurkar, however, clarified that Bhagwat had not asked him to perform 'abhishek' for any particular reason.
Speaking at the annual Dussehra event of the RSS in Nagpur on October 18, Bhagwat had said that the Union government should clear the path for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.
Speaking at the annual Dussehra event of the RSS in Nagpur on October 18, Bhagwat had said that the Union government should clear the path for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.
