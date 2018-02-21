English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mohan Bhagwat: Those Unhappy With India's Rise Trying to Create Social Tension
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the British formed the Muslim League in 1905 and spread radicalism in society and some people are still continuing with it.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Varanasi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that those uncomfortable with India's rise globally were spreading false narratives by distorting history to create tension in the society.
"We have always been one. Before 1857, there was Hindu-Muslim amity in the country. But the English, in 1905 formed the Muslim League and spread radicalism in the society. Some people are still continuing it," Bhagwat said.
Addressing volunteers here, the RSS chief said the society had to be made aware of this "anti-India ploy". He asked Sangh works to promote harmony.
He also emphasised there was no place for egos and only the dedication of volunteers would take the organisation ahead. He asked the Sangh volunteers to stay united and move forward like team players.
The RSS chief said the volunteers should serve the society selflessly and at no point think they are bigger than the organisation.
Bhagwat was speaking on the last day of an 'Interaction Meet' here at the Trade Facilitation Centre here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.
He advised volunteers to follow the path of truth and stick to the core values to remain as a real Swayamsevaks.
Those present included senior BJP leaders like Om Mathur, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sunil Bansal and Laxman Acharya among others.
