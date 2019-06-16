Kolkata: In the wake of the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat advised chief minister Mamata Banerjee to leave her "ego of power" and protect doctors from any form of violence. He also asserted that powers that try to be a hurdle in the development of country should be suppressed.

“What is happening West Bengal? Has anything like this ever happened? Action should be taken by the administration. (Addressing Mamata Banerjee) Never have ego of power or else people will teach a lesson,” the RSS chief said.

Many powers are trying to be a hurdle in the development of our country. It is necessary to suppress such powers on time, he added.

As the protest entered the sixth day, the agitating doctors on Sunday said that they were ready to meet Banerjee at the venue of her choice, but stressed that it should be held in open.

The CM had on Saturday invited the agitators for closed-door talks, but the offer was turned down by them.

Talking to the media after a two-and-half-hour-long meeting of their governing body, a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors said, "We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors."

The spokesperson said the venue should be spacious enough to accommodate representatives from all medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Earlier, the agitators had insisted that Banerjee visit the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the epicentre of the agitation. "We want to join our duties as early as possible in the best interests of the common people once all our demands are met with adequately and logically through a discussion.