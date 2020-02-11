Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mohan Singh Bisht is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Karawal Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work. Mohan Singh Bisht's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 62 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 2.9 crore which includes Rs. 25.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 2.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 2 lakh of which Rs. 2 lakh is self income. Mohan Singh Bisht's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Karawal Nagar are: Arbind Singh (INC), Durgesh Pathak (AAP), Nathu Ram (BSP), Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP), Ranjit Tiwari (CPM), Imran Khan (TSP), Mohd Ilias (SDPI), Pradesh Kumar Raghav (SPP), Bandana Pandey (SPI), Bhaskaranand Mundepi (SUCIC), Mohd Mehbob Alam (RRP), Vipin Kumar Tiwari (RRP), Sunita N Kumar (PPID), Harish (MKVP), Ajay Singh Rathor (IND), Mohan Singh (IND), Yogesh Swamy (IND), SN Singh (IND),

