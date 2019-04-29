English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mohd Shami's Estranged Wife Arrested After High Drama in In-Laws' Residence
Hasin Jahan reached her husband's house in Sahaspur Ali Nagar village late on Sunday night. When her in-laws asked her to leave. she locked herself and her child in a room.
Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Mohd Shami.
Lucknow: Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of cricketer Mohd Shami, was taken into custody by police in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh after she reached her husbands house and created a ruckus. She was later released on bail.
