Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mohd Shami's Wife Seeks Contempt of Court Action Against Cops for Midnight Arrest

On the cricketer's estranged wife's plea, Justice MC Tripathi sought Additional Chief Standing Counsel Sanjay Singh stand on the issue and fixed July 18 to hear the case.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mohd Shami's Wife Seeks Contempt of Court Action Against Cops for Midnight Arrest
Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Mohd Shami.
Loading...

Allahabad: Cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan Tuesday moved the Allahabad High Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against five s for arresting her in the middle of night in breach of the Supreme Court directions on women's arrest.Amroha police official

On the cricketer's estranged wife's plea, Justice MC Tripathi sought Additional Chief Standing Counsel Sanjay Singh stand on the issue and fixed July 18 to hear the case.

In her plea to the court, the petitioner alleged she had come to Amroha on April 28 along with her daughter and maid and was taking rest in her house.

She said soon after arrival, SHO Devendra Kumar and some other officials of Didauli police station of Amroha district reached her residence at the behest of her brother-in-law and her husband Shami and made some enquiries with her and returned back.

They, however, came back in the middle of the night and began beating her door, she said in her petition, adding as soon as she opened it, they entered the room and began abusing her in filthy language and whisked her away to the police station along with her daughter and maid.

She further alleged there was no woman police personnel in the team which had come to arrest them in the middle of the night.

After their midnight arrests, they were medically examined and kept in the police station for the entire night without being allowed to speak to her family members or the lawyers.

In official records, they were, however, shown to be arrested at 9.05 am on April 29, said Hasin Jahan in her petition.

Evidently, she was arrested along with her daughter and maid in the violation of the Supreme Court order in D K Basu case, she added, while seeking initiation of contempt of court proceeding against five police officials of Didauli police station.

The five police officials she named in her petition included SHO Devender Kumar and sub-inspectors KP Singh, Muneer Jan Zaidi, Amrish Kumar and Sanjeev Waliyan, against whom the cricketer's wife sought the contempt to court proceeding.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram