Mohun Bagan Boss Makes Sexist Son-Daughter Analogy to Describe CFL Win, Apologises After Facing Flak

The Rajya Sabha MP, who received considerable flak for his remarks, issued a written apology on Thursday.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:September 13, 2018, 11:58 PM IST
File image of Indian football club Mohun Bagan FC. (AIFF Images)
Kolkata: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Mohun Bagan Football Club President Swapan Sadhan Bose apologised on Thursday after likening the victory of his club in the Calcutta Football League to the birth of a son after many daughters.

“It’s like suddenly having son after having daughters in seven consecutive years. How would you feel then, brother (in such situation)? That's how I'm feeling now (after CFL victory),” Bose had told reporters on Wednesday night.

Bose made the statement after Mohun Bagan registered a 2-0 victory against Customs and won the CFL after eight years.

“I was carried away with emotion after the win which came after eight years and made the comments. I did not want to say those. During half time, I made a statement out of emotion and excitement, which in hindsight I feel I should not have made (sic),” his letter read.

While withdrawing his statement, Bose also sought forgiveness and expressed regret for hurting the sentiments of the people.

“In my own house, I have my daughter-in-laws and grand daughter and I know the importance of a woman’s role in any family and how integral and precious they are. So I am withdrawing my statement and hurting anybody’s feelings was the last thing on my mind,” he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
