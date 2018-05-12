English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Molestation And Rape Video Surfaces Again in Bihar, Massive Drive to Nab Culprits Begins
Only a fortnight ago, a similar video from Jehanabad had shocked the state. In that video too a group of people were seen molesting and disrobing a minor girl on the street.
Patna: Just weeks after Jehanabad molestation video shocked the country, another video has gone viral in Bihar in which a youth can be seen raping a helpless girl and one of his friends capturing the act on mobile.
Magadh Zone Inspector general of police Nayyar Hasnain Khan told News18 that the dialect heard in the video was spoken in four districts - Jehanabad, Gaya, Arwal and Aurangabad. An order has been issued to Superintendent of Police of all these districts to identity the place of the incident, culprits and the victim.
IG Khan said pictures of youths seen in the video have been shared with all village Chowkidars of four districts. He assured that perpetrators of this heinous crime would be nabbed soon. The police are also taking help of cyber experts to identity the place of origin in the video.
In the video, a girl is supine on the ground, which appears to be farm land, and a man can be seen forcing himself on her.
After raping the girl, the youth could be seen asking his friends whether they too wanted to take turns.
Only a fortnight ago, a similar video from Jehanabad had shocked the state. In that video too a group of people were seen molesting and disrobing a minor girl on the street. However, the police acted swiftly and nabbed 15 culprits within twenty four hours.
