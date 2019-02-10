English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Molière: Google Doodle Celebrates Works of French Writer by Remembering Last Play He Premiered
The superstition that green brings bad luck to actors is said to have originated from the colour of the clothing he was wearing at the time of his death.
Google doodle celebrates works of Molière, French playwright, on the day he premiered his final play.
Loading...
Google doodle celebrates the work of the French playwright Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, known by his stage name Molière on February 10. The doodle gives a view from his final play Imaginary Invalid and other classics like School for Wives, Don Juan, and The Miser.
Molière influence was such that French language itself is often referred to as the “language of Molière”.
Thirteen years as an itinerant actor helped him polish his comic abilities while he began writing the more refined French comedy. His extant works includes comedies, farces, tragicomedies, comédie-ballets, and more. His plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed at the Comédie-Française more
often than those of any other playwright today.
The reason why the doodle is dedicated to the writer today is because on this day in 1673, Molière premiered his final play, Le Malade Imaginaire (The Imaginary Invalid), satirizing the medical profession.
He starred in the title role of Argan, a severe hypochondriac who tries to convince his daughter to forsake her true love and marry his doctor's son, so as to save on medical bills.
His satirical plays criticized human folly and also blended ballet, music, and comedy into a new genre.
One of the most famous moments in Molière's life was his last, which became legend - he collapsed on stage in a fit of coughing and haemorrhaging while performing in the last play he had written and which ironically was entitled The Imaginary Invalid. Nevertheless, he insisted on completing his performance.
The superstition that green brings bad luck to actors is said to have originated from the colour of the clothing he was wearing at the time of his death.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Molière influence was such that French language itself is often referred to as the “language of Molière”.
Thirteen years as an itinerant actor helped him polish his comic abilities while he began writing the more refined French comedy. His extant works includes comedies, farces, tragicomedies, comédie-ballets, and more. His plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed at the Comédie-Française more
often than those of any other playwright today.
The reason why the doodle is dedicated to the writer today is because on this day in 1673, Molière premiered his final play, Le Malade Imaginaire (The Imaginary Invalid), satirizing the medical profession.
He starred in the title role of Argan, a severe hypochondriac who tries to convince his daughter to forsake her true love and marry his doctor's son, so as to save on medical bills.
His satirical plays criticized human folly and also blended ballet, music, and comedy into a new genre.
One of the most famous moments in Molière's life was his last, which became legend - he collapsed on stage in a fit of coughing and haemorrhaging while performing in the last play he had written and which ironically was entitled The Imaginary Invalid. Nevertheless, he insisted on completing his performance.
The superstition that green brings bad luck to actors is said to have originated from the colour of the clothing he was wearing at the time of his death.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
- Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results