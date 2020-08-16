Mom Beats up Toddler in Odisha, Caught on Cam Installed by Husband; Says 'Hunger Made Me Do it'

A video of a woman mercilessly beating her 15 month old child has gone viral on social media. The incident caught on camera showed the woman kicking and strangulating her own child.

The incident has occurred in Gop area of Puri district in Odisha. The video that went viral on social media from a CCTV camera, prompted the woman's husband to file a complaint against her. Reports said the man himself had posted the video in social media.

In the complaint lodged, the woman's husband alleged that the woman frequently attacks her child in this manner. He has also alleged that his wife tortures his parents most of the time.

He told police that he wanted to keep an eye on his wife and had thus installed the CCTV camera at his home, where the woman was caught beating the couple's son.

The woman has denied the allegations by the husband and has instead alleged that her husband and in-laws have always tortured her. They sometimes even don't give her food to eat. She added that she was was going through some difficulties and due to hunger, had reacted by hitting her child.

The local police is carrying out an investigation in the case.