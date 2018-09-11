Moments Before Death, UP Minor, Who Set Herself Ablaze, Told Her Father She was Raped by Two Men

Two days after she was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a minor girl set herself on fire. An FIR was registered against two persons on her father's complaint and both the accused have been arrested, said police.According to the victim’s father, the alleged rape happened on Friday night, but the girl did not share the information with her family."She went outside the house to the toilet when two men took her away and raped her. Later on Monday, she poured kerosene oil and set herself ablaze," said the father of the girl.The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died.The victim’s father said that girl revealed about the rape incident moments before she died.The girl, say police, was also seen walking at a railway track on Friday allegedly to commit suicide. The police found her and dropped her home.