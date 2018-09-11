English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moments Before Death, UP Minor, Who Set Herself Ablaze, Told Her Father She was Raped by Two Men
The girl, say police, was also seen walking at a railway track on Friday allegedly to commit suicide. The police found her and dropped her home.
The scene outside the hospital in Aligarh where the girl died.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two days after she was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a minor girl set herself on fire. An FIR was registered against two persons on her father's complaint and both the accused have been arrested, said police.
According to the victim’s father, the alleged rape happened on Friday night, but the girl did not share the information with her family.
"She went outside the house to the toilet when two men took her away and raped her. Later on Monday, she poured kerosene oil and set herself ablaze," said the father of the girl.
The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died.
The victim’s father said that girl revealed about the rape incident moments before she died.
The girl, say police, was also seen walking at a railway track on Friday allegedly to commit suicide. The police found her and dropped her home.
According to the victim’s father, the alleged rape happened on Friday night, but the girl did not share the information with her family.
"She went outside the house to the toilet when two men took her away and raped her. Later on Monday, she poured kerosene oil and set herself ablaze," said the father of the girl.
The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died.
The victim’s father said that girl revealed about the rape incident moments before she died.
The girl, say police, was also seen walking at a railway track on Friday allegedly to commit suicide. The police found her and dropped her home.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Masturbation Scene from Veere Di Wedding
- Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway
- Actress Rashmika Mandanna Allegedly Calls Off Her Engagement With Rakshit Shetty
- Gilchrist Wants India to be Patient with Pant, Give Him a ‘Nice Run’ in Tests
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...