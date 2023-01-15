On Cam, Moments Before Nepal's Deadliest Plane Crash in Decades; Most Passengers Feared Dead

Forty-five people have been reported dead after an aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday. The aircraft had 68 passengers and four crew members on board when it crashed, officials said, adding that chances of survivors are slim.

Purported footage of the plane moments before it crashed has surfaced.

Follow LIVE Updates on Nepal Plane Crash Here

Video of what seems to be moments before the crash of Yeti Airlines🇳🇵 ATR72 carrying 72 passengers near Pokhara Airport#aerowanderer #aviation #avgeek #nepal #yetiairlines pic.twitter.com/hk12Edlvpf— Aerowanderer (@aerowanderer) January 15, 2023

Videos also showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site as rescue operations were on.

#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport in central Nepal, reports said.

Officials confirmed that 45 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. There were 10 foreign nationals on board the aircraft, including four Indians.

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula earlier told AFP.

According to top Nepal airport authority officials, the rescue operation is underway through helicopters.

Read all the Latest India News here