Momo Challenge: CBSE Cautions Schools to be Vary of this Cyber Bullying Game

Momo Challenge is the latest Cyber Bullying game that is keeping the news, social media and other digital platforms abuzz across the globe with suicide attempts as well as advisories to tackle the menace. The game admins, as reported, attract youngsters via Facebook and WhatsApp and engage them in various self-harming dares.The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had last month released an ‘Advisory on Momo Challenge Game’ in which MeitY gave a list of Signs and Symptoms as well as tips on how to protect your child from the Momo Challenge.“The game inspires teenagers/ children / any other user (the player), to add unknown contacts on WhatsApp by the name of ‘Momo’. Once the contact is added, the image of the terrifying Japanese ‘Momo’ doll with bulging eyes appears in contact. The game controller than entices player to perform a series of challenges and playing the game are threatened with violent images, audios or videos, if player do not follow instructions” read a statement on the letter.Further tightening the noose on this online peril and self harm game, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to schools stating, “In the game, members are challenged to communicate with unknown numbers. The game consists of a variety of self-harming dares which become increasingly risky as the game progresses and it finally ends with a suicide challenge. It involves challenges that encourage teenagers/children/any other user to engage in a series of violent acts as part of the challenges.”CBSE has included the MeitY’s Advisory on Momo Challenge in its circular, and parents must read it as given in the url below:MeitY has also highlighted the killer Blue Whale Challenge and has advised not to speak to your children about any such online games, be it Blue Whale or the Momo Challenge, unless you are confident that your child knows about it already.“Unless there is reason to believe your child already knows of or has played the game, don't discuss about the Blue Whale game. By doing so, you increase the chance that your child will search for it on their own,” added the advisory.