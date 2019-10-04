Money Dispute over Sexual Relations with Lab Technician Led to ISRO Scientist's Murder: Police

Hyderabad: A dispute over payment after gay sex led to the murder of ISRO arm National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) scientist S Suresh Kumar in Hyderabad four days ago, police said on Friday.

The police cracked the murder case with the arrest of a lab technician who reportedly had sexual relations with the deceased.

Kumar, 56, was found murdered in his flat in Ameerpet area in the heart of the city on Tuesday. He was associated with the NRSA, a part of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Police said the accused, identified as J Srinivas, stabbed the scientist to death during an argument over payment after sexual activity.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Srinivas confessed to the crime after police started questioning him as he was regularly visiting the deceased. The police officer said that recovery of Kumar's gold ring, Rs 10,000 in cash, mobile phone and locking of the flat's door from the outside were crucial evidence linking the crime to the accused.

Anjani Kumar said the investigators could track down the culprit by collecting scientific evidence like blood samples, presence of hair at crime scene, and analysis of the the deceased's phone call data.

Deputy Commissioner of Police B Sumathi said Srinivas, working with Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, regularly visited Kumar's house to collect blood samples.

Kumar allegedly sought sexual favours and Srinivas agreed in the hope of getting money as the scientist was living alone and was economically well-settled. However, Srinivas got frustrated as the scientist was not paying him and, during an argument after the sexual act, killed him. The DCP said the accused was prepared to commit the crime.

The crime came to light when the scientist's wife, Indira Suresh Kumar, who works at a bank in Chennai, was not able to connect with him over phone. She asked her relatives in Hyderabad to go to the flat but they found it locked from outside.

The wife then rushed to Hyderabad and informed the police in whose presence the door was broken open. Kumar, a native of Kerala working at the NRSA for 20 years, was found lying dead in a pool of blood.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.