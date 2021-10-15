CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 'Money from Narcotics Used for Anti-nat'l Activities': Bhagwat Suggests Way to Control Urge for Drugs
'Money from Narcotics Used for Anti-nat'l Activities': Bhagwat Suggests Way to Control Urge for Drugs

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after performing 'Shastra Pooja' on the occasion of Dussehra at RSS Headquarter in Maharashtra's Nagpur. (ANI)

While he asked the government to end the menace, Bhagwat suggested people to control the urge of consumption of drugs through 'mann ka break, uttam break'.

As Aryan Khan‘s arrest in Mumbai drugs case continues to be in spotlight, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday expressed concern at ‘rising use of narcotics’ by youngsters across the country.

Speaking at the Sangh’s annual Vijayadashami address in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “Use of narcotics is rising. How can we stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities. All of this should be controlled."

While he asked the government to end the menace, Bhagwat suggested people to control the urge of consumption of drugs through “mann ka break, uttam break" (self control is the best control). “It’s upon the younger generation to prepare themselves for this. However, what one should accept or refuse in front of others, all this should be taught at home," Bhagwat said.

Reacting to RSS chief’s statement, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut recalled that the prime minister had said that post demonetisation, money to terrorists and drugs mafia would stop. “If he says something, it has significance, but if narcotics’ money is being used against nation, who is heading the govt?…The PM had said that money to terrorists, drugs mafia will stop with demonetisation," Raut said.

first published:October 15, 2021, 12:07 IST