‘Money Heist's’ ‘Tokyo’ Loves the Artwork of This Jadavpur University Student

‘Money Heist’ is one of the highest-rated shows on Netflix and has a huge, crazy following in India. Jadavpur University is one of the premier educational institutions not just in West Bengal but the entire country. You must be wondering about the link between Jadavpur University and Money Heist, right? Well, Ursula Corbero, the Spanish actor who plays the role of ‘Tokyo’ in the show, has sent out a video message praising the graffiti created by Aratrika Das, a second-year Philosophy student of Jadavpur University.

Aratrika Basu drew a picture of ‘Dali Masque’ captioned ‘La Resistancia’ on a wall of Jadavpur University. She shared the photo from an Instagram handle called ‘The Jadavpur University’. The reaction from ‘Tokyo’ has left the youngster and her friends pleasantly shocked but also overjoyed.

Ursula expressed her appreciation for Das’ artwork in the Spanish language in a video. She described the art as ‘surreal’ and also added the words ‘La Resistencia’ to her video. Towards the end, Ursula is seen making the heart sign as an expression of her love for the painting.

‘Money Heist’ aka ‘La Casa de Papel’ was initially aired on a Spanish channel but gained popularity after it was bought by Streaming giant Netflix. In addition to ‘Tokyo’, other characters such as Berlin, Lisbon, Nairobi etc. also enjoy huge popularity.

Tokyo’s death in the fifth season of the show hurt fans a lot. Netflix has also shared a video where Tokyo has been paid tribute by painting a life-size portrait of her.

