Money Laundering Case: Court Likely to Pass Order on Nawab Malik's Bail Plea on Nov 24

A special court here is likely to pronounce its order on November 24 on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Special judge R N Rokade on Monday reserved his order on Malik’s bail after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

The matter has been listed for November 24, when the court is likely to pronounce its order.

Senior NCP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February this year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Malik had moved a regular bail plea before the special court in July.

Among others, the NCP leader had sought bail pleading that there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

The probe agency had, however, opposed the bail stating that the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence.

The ED has claimed that the accused was dealing with Ibrahim and Hasina Parker and “there is no question of him being innocent".

Meanwhile, Malik, through his lawyer Taraq Sayyed, on Monday filed a plea, seeking permissions for PET-CT Scan.

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test that can help reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of tissues and organs.

The court has asked the probe agency to file its response on Tuesday.

The ED’s case against Malik is based on an FIR filed recently by the NIA against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

