Money Laundering Case: ED Quizzes Automobile Designer Dilip Chhabria

Automobile designer Dilip Chhabria arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Monday where he is being questioned in connection with a money laundering case.

This comes weeks after the ED conducted raids at several premises linked to Chhabria in Mumbai and Pune.

The automobile designer has been booked under various cases by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police. Based on these cases, a money laundering case has also been registered, news agency ANI reported.

In 2020, Mumbai Police arrested Chhabria in connection with a loan fraud involving his firm Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs. It has been alleged that DC Designs was found to have availed loans from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers looking to buy some DC sports vehicles. The company had defaulted on repayment.

