Money Laundering Case: ED Summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik for Questioning on Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a third summons to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik for questioning, asking him to appear on Thursday in connection with its probe into Tops Security. A senior ED official said that Sarnaik has been asked to appear on Thursday to record his statement.

Sarnaik has been evading the financial probe agency summons as he has not joined the probe so far. He has gone into mandatory quarantine after returning from Goa.

Last month the ED has carried out searches at his and his son's residences in Mumbai.

The ED raids were in connection with a complaint lodged late in October against the leading security services provider, Tops Group of Mumbai, alleging that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had been cheated of Rs 175 crore.