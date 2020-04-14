Take the pledge to vote

Money Transferred to Women's Jan Dhan Accounts Safe, Don’t Believe Rumours it Will be Taken Back: Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month had announced that as many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get Rs 500 per month for next three months.

PTI

April 14, 2020
Money Transferred to Women's Jan Dhan Accounts Safe, Don’t Believe Rumours it Will be Taken Back: Finance Ministry
File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

New Delhi: Money transferred to women Jan Dhan accounts is safe and an account holder can withdraw it any time, the Finance Ministry said on Monday while rubbishing rumours that it will be taken back if not withdrawn immediately.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month had announced that as many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get Rs 500 per month for next three months to run their households and deal with the hardships caused by the nation-wide lockdown.

"We would like to assure that money deposited under the Jan Dhan accounts are safe. The account holder can withdraw the money from the bank branch or ATM at any time. Don't believe any rumour about the safety of the money," the Financial Services Secretary said in a late night tweet.

The rumour that money will not be taken back from accounts if not withdrawn immediately is completely baseless, the Finance Ministry said.

Due to this rumour, some part of the country witnessed serpentine queue outside bank branches for withdrawal of the first installment under the relief package.

