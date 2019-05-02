English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch | Monkey Arrives in Car, Flees After Stealing Rs 5,000 From Toll Booth in Kanpur
The entire incident, which took place at the Bara toll plaza in Kanpur's Dehat area, was captured in the CCTV installed at the booth.
Lucknow: While there have been several incidents of robbers striking highway toll booths in the past, this one takes the cake. Kanpur police are currently struggling to catch a peculiar thief — a monkey that stole Rs 5,000 cash from a toll plaza in broad daylight.
The entire incident, which took place at the Bara toll plaza under Akbarpur Kotwali in Kanpur's Dehat area on April 25, was captured in the CCTV installed at the booth.
Manoj Sharma, AGM of Bara toll plaza, told News 18 that a white car stopped at the toll booth and a monkey came out of the car’s window and went inside the toll booth. It conveniently took away a note bundle from the cash register, amounting to Rs 5,000 and fled the scene.
“Two similar incidents have been reported in the past where a monkey fled away with the cash. We have lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the incident,” Sharma said.
Meanwhile, the people employed at the toll booth are now terrified of going to work. A number of car has been blacklisted and investigation in the case is currently underway.
