Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Watch | Monkey Arrives in Car, Flees After Stealing Rs 5,000 From Toll Booth in Kanpur

The entire incident, which took place at the Bara toll plaza in Kanpur's Dehat area, was captured in the CCTV installed at the booth.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 2, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Lucknow: While there have been several incidents of robbers striking highway toll booths in the past, this one takes the cake. Kanpur police are currently struggling to catch a peculiar thief — a monkey that stole Rs 5,000 cash from a toll plaza in broad daylight.

The entire incident, which took place at the Bara toll plaza under Akbarpur Kotwali in Kanpur's Dehat area on April 25, was captured in the CCTV installed at the booth.

Manoj Sharma, AGM of Bara toll plaza, told News 18 that a white car stopped at the toll booth and a monkey came out of the car’s window and went inside the toll booth. It conveniently took away a note bundle from the cash register, amounting to Rs 5,000 and fled the scene.

“Two similar incidents have been reported in the past where a monkey fled away with the cash. We have lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the incident,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the people employed at the toll booth are now terrified of going to work. A number of car has been blacklisted and investigation in the case is currently underway.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram