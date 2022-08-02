Monkeypox in Delhi: Isolations Rooms Set Up in Both Govt & Pvt Hospitals As Third Case Reported | 10 Points

To fight the monkeypox situation, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has geared up and built a total of 70 isolation rooms in government and private hospitals. A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for the viral disease in the national capital, making it the country’s eighth case, official sources said on Tuesday, adding that the patient was admitted to the city government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday and he is in stable condition.

“This man (third case) tested positive yesterday for monkeypox, but he is doing fine. Two suspected cases are also currently admitted at the LNJP Hospital’s monkeypox isolation ward,” the source told news agency PTI.

Here are 10 points on the monkeypox situation in Delhi:

Sharing the details of arrangements, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 20 isolation rooms have been set up in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, 10 each in GTB hospital, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital, MD City Hospital, and Tughlaqabad’s Batra Hospital. Sisodia said the AAP-led Delhi government is constantly monitoring the situation and has geared up to fight “even a potential monkeypox outbreak”. “More isolation rooms will be added if needed. The health security of Delhi residents is a top priority of the Kejriwal government. We are keeping a close eye on the monkeypox situation to deal with any surge in cases,” he said in a statement. The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday night. He was admitted on July 22. “We are on alert and closely monitoring the situation,” the source said. LNJP Hospital, the largest hospital under the Delhi government, is the nodal center for the treatment of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox in the city. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Several cases of monkeypox and deaths due to this viral zoonotic disease have been reported from a large number of countries. The ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre says that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said eight cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in India and a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines. He informed Rajya Sabha about the various steps being taken to contain the spread of monkeypox, and to develop testing kits and vaccines.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here