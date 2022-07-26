Monkeypox LIVE Updates: India Working on Indigenous Kit to Test Disease; Around 1,700 Infections in France

Live now
Monkeypox LIVE Updates: International travellers arriving in Delhi with monkeypox symptoms such as high fever and back pain will be sent to the LNJP Hospital from the airport, sources said on Monday. The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday, they said.
Human-to-human transmission is known to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring a prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals like small mammals, including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes) or through bush meat preparation.
No, monkeypox is not a new disease. Human monkeypox was first identified in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then, most cases have been reported from rural, rainforest regions of the Congo Basin, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and human cases have increasingly been reported from across central and west Africa. Since 1970, human cases of monkeypox have been reported in 11 African countries. In 2003, the first monkeypox outbreak outside Africa was in the US. This outbreak led to over 70 cases of monkeypox in America. Monkeypox has also been reported in travelers from Nigeria to Israel and the United Kingdom in September 2018, December 2019, May 2021 and May 2022, to Singapore in May 2019, and to the US in November 2021.
India is now developing its indigenous testing kit for monkeypox after four cases of the disease were confirmed in the country. The makers of the TrueNat real-time polymerase chain reaction, the world’s only point-of-care platform used by the World Health Organization (WHO) to detect tuberculosis, is developing the test kit for monkeypox, a report in Business Standard quoted government sources as saying.
Days after the WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, one of its top officials on Monday said that it has assessed the risk of the virus globally and in the South-East Asia region as ‘moderate’. “Monkeypox cases are being reported from multiple countries. The risk of monkeypox globally and in the WHO South-East Asia Region is assessed as moderate. WHO is regularly reviewing available data with its laboratory and other expert groups,” ANI quoted Dr Poonam K Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region, as saying. READ MORE
The Telangana government is gearing up to tackle monkeypox disease and has designated a state-run hospital in Hyderabad as the nodal facility to treat patients, state Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday. The government is mulling to put in place testing facilities at airports to test those arriving from foreign countries, especially African nations, he said. “We are consulting the Central government. We are looking at putting in place testing centres in airports and testing those coming from foreign countries, especially African countries,” he said. The state government was awaiting the test results of a 35-year old resident of Telangana who had travel history to Kuwait, he said.
Japan detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, in Tokyo, the capital’s governor said on Monday. The infected person is a man in his 30s who has returned from Europe and is currently in a hospital, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told reporters. The World Health Organization on Saturday said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.
With Delhi reporting its first monkeypox case, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday instructed officials to ensure that all preventive measures are in place to tackle the disease and urged people to not panic. The 34-year-old man, who tested positive for monkeypox, is fine and has no fever, sources said, adding that he has lesions that will take at least a week to completely heal. Till then, he will remain in the isolation ward set up by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here, they said. Fourteen contacts of the patient have been traced and none of them have shown any symptoms.
The sources said that those travellers having symptoms like high fever, back pain and joint pain at the IGI Airport will be sent to the isolation ward at LNJP Hospital, which has a special 20-member team to deal with such patients.
The samples of suspected patients will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, while the district administration will quarantine the family members and carry out contact tracing of such suspected patients, they said.
Reviewed the monkeypox situation in Delhi along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS & others concerned. Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical management.
Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures. I appeal to the people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols,” Saxena said in a series of tweets. In the first reported case of monkeypox in Delhi, a 34-year-old person from west Delhi was found infected. He is currently in LNJP Hospital and will take at least a week to fully recover.
The airport health teams currently screen patients with suspected Covid-19 symptoms and some symptoms of the two infections are similar, the sources said, adding that no decision has been taken yet on increasing surveillance at the airport.
French Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday that about 1700 people had been infected with monkey pox in France recently.
“Today, about 1700 people have been contaminated with monkey pox in France. The profile (of the patients) is that they are mainly men who have had sexual relations with other men, but one can also be infected by contact with a patient’s blisters,” Braun said in an interview with BFM TV.
