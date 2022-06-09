Monkeypox Scare: CM Adityanath Asks Those With Symptoms to Get Blood Tests; Special Focus on Flyers

Keeping in mind the rising Monkeypox cases across the globe, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state health department and hospitals to remain alert. Adityanath has ordered top officials to make the general public aware about the symptoms and treatment of Monkeypox as per the guidelines of the Centre.

So far, not a single case of Monkeypox has been reported in Uttar Pradesh but in the wake of its danger, the state government has asked the department concerned to keep an eye on people returning from abroad.

Instructing health officials to monitor people, especially those who have returned from counties where Monkeypox cases were found, the chief minister said: “People with suspicious symptoms should get their blood tested.” Those with rashes — which may not necessarily be due to the disease — will also be kept under watch.

Instructions have also been issued to set up 10-bed wards in state medical colleges so that patients can be admitted and treated with immediate effect.

The health department is keeping vigil in the state and has issued an advisory for symptoms and treatment of Monkeypox. Samples of suspected patients will be sent to labs located in Pune.

Monkeypox has been reported to be causing a mild infection. The virus spreads from person to person mainly through exposure to respiratory droplets, which can enter the body through mucous membranes in the eyes, mouth, and nose. It can also be transmitted when a person has contact with infected lesions or body fluids.

Some of the symptoms of Monkeypox are fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle aches), and an intense asthenia (lack of energy).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.