The Odisha government held a high-level meeting on Saturday to chalk out strategies to contain any possible outbreak of the monkeypox virus in the state amid reports of detection of the viral disease in other states.

The state government is likely to issue a new SOP soon and awareness programs will be held in all districts. Orientation programs will be held for medical officers and doctors for an awareness campaign.

On the other hand, the state government has asked the center to give details of people returning from abroad. The state will also write to make the test facility available at ICMR.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Health Minister Naba Das. Top health officials from the State including Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra, Public Health chief Niranjan Mishra, Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi, and the DMET chief attended the meeting.

On the other hand, the state government has stressed on screening and testing of all suspected cases at points of entries (PoEs) like airports, and in the community. The Health and Family Welfare department has asked all CDMOs, municipal commissioners and superintendents of medical colleges and hospitals to take steps for isolation of suspects.

Health Minister Naba Das said that “efforts are on to make the test facility available at ICMR, Bhubaneswar. We have asked the Centre for kits. Training will be provided in district. Paediatric, skin and medicine specialists from each district will take part in the training.

A committee has been formed to create awareness on monkeypox. “There is no need to panic. The health department is alert,” Das said.

