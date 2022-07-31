Monkeypox: Two Suspected Minors in Haryana Test Negative

Two minor siblings in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, who were being treated as suspected patients of monkeypox, have tested negative for the infection, a doctor said on Sunday.

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister were admitted to the Yamunanagar civil hospital where they were kept in an isolation ward set up for monkeypox patients.

“Their reports have come, both are negative,” Yamunanagar Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told.

