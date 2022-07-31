CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Monkeypox: Two Suspected Minors in Haryana Test Negative
1-MIN READ

Monkeypox: Two Suspected Minors in Haryana Test Negative

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 22:37 IST

Chandigarh, India

Tests for both siblings came back negative. (Representational image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File)

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister were being treated as suspected patients in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Two minor siblings in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, who were being treated as suspected patients of monkeypox, have tested negative for the infection, a doctor said on Sunday.

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister were admitted to the Yamunanagar civil hospital where they were kept in an isolation ward set up for monkeypox patients.

“Their reports have come, both are negative,” Yamunanagar Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told.

first published:July 31, 2022, 22:37 IST
last updated:July 31, 2022, 22:37 IST