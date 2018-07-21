English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Monkeys Drop Crude Bombs on 3 in UP, 5-Year-Old Boy Sustains Serious Burn Injuries
60-year-old Gulab Gupta and his grandson son Samrat were hit by the bombs while they were waiting for the child's school bus outside their house in Manu Ka Purwa locality on Thursday.
Picture for Representation.
Kanpur: A five-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries after a troop of monkeys dropped a polythene bag containing 'sutli' (crude) bombs on him in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. Two others were also injured in the incident.
According to a report in The Times of India, 60-year-old Gulab Gupta and his grandson son Samrat were hit by the bombs while they were waiting for the child's school bus outside their house in Manu Ka Purwa locality on Thursday.
The bombs exploded with a deafening sound as soon as the polythene bag fell on them, leaving the duo and a passerby critically injured. The three were rushed to a nearby hospital by the local residents, where they were being treated for burns and splinter injuries.
"The monkeys had possibly picked up the bag containing crude bombs from a garbage dump and were playing on the terrace of a house when they suddenly dropped it on the victims," TOI quoted SHO Kotwali Suresh Chandra Omhare as saying. "Doctors have said that the injured are out of danger but Samrat has suffered severe burn injuries. We have contacted municipal authorities and the forest department to trap the simians at the earliest," he said.
