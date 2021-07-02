Monsoon 2021: UP to Receive Rainfall in Next 3 Days, Predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in various districts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three days. According to the latest forecast, there is a possibility of rainfall in Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar and Pratapgarh. During this time, the wind speed will be 60 km per hour in these districts. The forecast, by the weather agency, has come at a time when people are facing scorching heat for the past few days.

The Met department has expressed the possibility of good rainfall in the eastern and Terai districts of the state from July 1. However, except for a few districts, there was no rainfall, and people in other districts continued to face the heat of the sun. Even during the monsoon season, the temperature in Agra, Jhansi and Aligarh has gone above 43 degrees celsius.

The department said that the entire state would receive rainfall for the next three to four days.

Meteorologist Prof. Dhruvsen Singh said as soon as the monsoon reached Uttar Pradesh, the Western Disturbance became active in some parts including the capital city Lucknow. “Due to this, the monsoon could not progress further and remained standstill. In the last 3-4 days due to lack of rain, the humidity has also increased a lot. During this time, there was another low air pressure, due to which it is predicted that there will be rainfall in the state in the next few days,” he said.

RELATED NEWS UP Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued For 9 Districts

Even though the monsoon arrived in Uttar Pradesh ahead of its schedule, many areas are yet to receive the first showers. There is a rise in the temperature in some of the districts due to excessive heat and humidity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here