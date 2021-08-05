Monsoon: 4 Districts in Delhi Record "Large Excess" Rainfall

New Delhi: Four districts in Delhi have recorded "large excess" rainfall, while three districts have gauged "excess" precipitation so far this monsoon season, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Only Northeast Delhi has recorded "deficit" rainfall — 149.9 mm against the normal of 332.2 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

Overall, the capital has received 40 per cent "excess" rainfall so far — 409.9 mm against the normal of 293.4mm. Central Delhi, which was the most rain-deficient district in India till July 11, has recorded 62 per cent more rainfall — 537.5 mm against the long-period average of 332.2mm. North Delhi has received 596.8 mm rainfall, which is 107 per cent more than normal. New Delhi has gauged 468.4 mm precipitation, 80 per cent more than the usual amount.

Northwest Delhi has recorded 426.3 mm rainfall so far, which is 70 per cent more than normal, while Southwest Delhi (465.8 mm) has got 56 per cent more rain than the average. The national capital had recorded 34.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 65.5mm in June. In July, it received 507.1 mm rainfall, which was nearly 141 per cent above the long-period average of 210.6 mm. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever. Despite the monsoon embracing Delhi only on July 13, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, the capital had recorded 16 rainy days in the month, the maximum in the last four years. The weather department has predicted normal rainfall — 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average — for Delhi in August. The IMD measures monsoon performance in five categories — large excess (rainfall is above 60 per cent of normal), excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent more than average), normal (minus 19 to 19 per cent of normal), deficit (minus 20 per cent to minus 59 per cent) and large deficit (60 per cent below normal).

.

