Monsoon Active In Rajasthan Again, Breaks 2 Decades Record in Alwar Region

After a week’s gap, the south-west monsoon revived in Rajasthan on Sunday. Since then torrential rainfall has been lashing several districts, including Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jhalawar, Baran and Alwar, bringing much-awaited respite from prolonged spell of heat and humid conditions. The showers have already broken the record of many years in Alwar’s Behror, Bansur, Neemrana cities. According to the locals, such heavy downpour has been witnessed after around 20 years.

While the farmers are happy with the rain as it is going to help them in cultivation of crops, there is also a risk of a flood-like situation if the water touches the danger level in the dams of the area. Intermittent rainfall since Sunday has brought some water to Sahibi river after a long time. Around 11 am on Monday, the river had around 75 mm of water.

Till now, Sodwas village has recorded the highest rainfall of 210 mm followed by Neemrana (192 mm), Bahror (135 mm), Kotkasim (60 mm), Bansur (36 mm) and Mundawar (24 mm). Other parts of the district have received less than 60 mm of rainfall. Likewise, rainfall varying from 100 mm to 150 mm was witnessed at many other places in the state.

The showers have also increased the water level in Mansarovar dam to 7.7 feet, Mangalsar dam (10.8 feet) and Siliserh dam recorded a level of 14.1 feet.

This widespread rainfall has occurred for the first time in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 18. According to the Jaipur meteorological department, moderate to heavy showers are likely to continue till Wednesday. From Thursday onwards, there will be a dry spell for some days.

The Rajasthan government has directed all the district collectors and superintendents of police (SP) to keep tabs on the weather forecast. They have been told to be ready with contingency plans if required to evacuate people from villages or hamlets in a flood-like situation.

