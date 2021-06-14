Monsoon Enters Uttarakhand Early; Heavy Rain Predicted, Yellow Alert Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the next few hours in several parts of Uttarakhand as the Southwest Monsoon entered the state on Sunday, a week earlier than its scheduled arrival. According to the Met department, there will be heavy rain in Pithoragarh and Bageshwar on Monday.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain in parts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Champawat, and Nainital districts on Tuesday. The Met department has issued a yellow alert for a few districts for the next four days.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain in hilly areas and said that the overall weather condition will remain the same till June 17.

Monsoon was expected to enter the state on June 20 as per the prediction of the IMD. Last year, the monsoon entered the state on June 22 and covered the entire state by June 24.

After the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, the rainfall will intensify in the coming days, according to Rohit Thapliyal, head of the Zonal Meteorological Center, Dehradun.

In the last 24 hours, Uttarkashi town recorded 490 mm of rain. Apart from this, some parts of Rudraprayag and Dehradun districts also received rain. IMD has said that if rainfall occurs according to the predictions, an orange alert will be issued in the mountainous regions from June 15. The weather agency has also warned the people to remain alert of the landslides and high flow of rivers during this period.

Uttarakhand’s neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rain in some parts after the entry of the monsoon on Sunday. Last year, the monsoon reached Himachal on June 24, while the normal date of arrival of the monsoon in the state is June 26.

On the other hand, the monsoon in Delhi is expected to arrive on June 15. At the same time, heavy rains have been predicted in the northern and western districts of Uttar Pradesh within the next few days.

