Monsoon Finally Hits Kerala Coast After Week’s Delay as India Prays for Relief in Scorching Summer
The news will augur well for the country as large parts have been witnessing agriculture distress and water levels in reservoirs in west and south India have dipped to low levels.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: After a delay of a week, monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.
Several parts of Kerala have started receiving a good amount of rainfall. "Monsoon has made an onset over Kerala today (June 8)," said India Meteorological Department's Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
The news will augur well for the country as large parts have been witnessing agriculture distress and water levels in reservoirs in west and south India have dipped to low levels.
Most of rural India depends on the four-month monsoon season, which accounts for 75 per cent of the annual rainfall, due to a lack of adequate alternative source of irrigation. A good monsoon has a direct impact on the economy as agriculture remains the major contributor to India's GDP.
The north Indian plains, central India and parts of south India have been recording temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius. Mercury has soared to over 50 degrees in parts of Rajasthan.
On Thursday, IMD said the arrival of monsoon in Delhi is likely to be delayed by two-three days from its usual onset on June 29. However, Skymet said it may take at least a week longer.
The city is likely to receive normal monsoon. Northwest India too is likely to have normal monsoon.
The IMD declares onset of monsoon over Kerala if after May 10, sixty per cent of the available 14 stations Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore report rainfall of 2.5 millimetres or more for two consecutive days.
This is one of the important parameters to declare the onset of monsoon. The other two factors are speed of the westerlies and long-wave radiation.
In 2016, monsoon arrived on the same day.
The IMD has made a forecast of 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) which falls on the border of normal and below normal rainfall. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1951-2000 is 89 cm.
It has, however, maintained monsoon will be normal for 2019.
The rains in June are likely to be impacted due to El-Nino, although a weak one. It is generally believed that El-Nino, associated with the heating of Pacific waters, has an impact on monsoon.
The delay in monsoon has no co-relation to the overall quantum of the rainfall. However, monsoon will be late in other parts of the country due to its overall delay.
Monsoon arrived in the south Andaman Sea, its first Indian outpost before it reaches the mainland, on May 18.
Last month, the IMD said monsoon will reach Kerala on June 6, a delay of six days from its usual onset. However, conditions were not favourable for its progress.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s