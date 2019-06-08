Monsoon Hits Kerala Today: Check Which States Will Receive Rains in Next Two Weeks

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday confirmed that the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on 8 June against the normal date of 1 June. It added that conditions are also favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, Kerala and some more parts of Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

The IMD has made a forecast of 96% of the long-period average (LPA) monsoon rains this year, which falls on the border of ‘normal’ and ‘below normal’ rainfall. IMD has also released an outlook for the next two weeks. Check which states are likely to receive how much rainfall during 7-20 June 2019:

Rainfall during 7-13 June 2019

- IMD says Lakshadweep islands may receive extremely heavy rainfall, while above normal rainfall over Kerala and adjoining parts of Karnataka is likely.

- Normal rainfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh due to the likely passage of a Western Disturbance during 10-13 June.

- Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over southern parts of northeastern states — Meghalayala, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura — owing to the likely confluence of southwesterlies over the region.

- Below normal rainfall is likely over Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal. Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also see below normal rainfall during this period.

- Near normal rainfall is likely over the rest of the states -- Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and also over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Rainfall during 14-20 June 2019

- IMD says the cumulative rainfall for this period is likely to remain subdued in general, outside parts of south Peninsular India comprising Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where normal to slightly above normal rainfall is likely.

- Rest parts of India outside western parts of Gujarat state and Rajasthan are likely to see below normal rainfall.