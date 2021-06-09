Monsoon Likely To Arrive Early In Bihar, Thunderstorms And Rains Expected On June 11

Monsoon is expected to arrive in Bihar two days ahead of schedule. A low-pressure area is being formed over the North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood due to which it is predicted that southwest monsoon may advance towards Bihar, Jharkhand and other eastern states between June 11 and June 13. Earlier, it was predicted that the monsoon will enter the state on June 15. Thunderstorms are expected in many parts of Bihar on Wednesday. Strong thunderstorms and rains are predicted on June 12 in West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Shivhar and Samastipur.

Katihar and its adjoining areas are expected to receive pre-monsoon light showers on Thursday. Monsoon clouds are likely to prevail across the state till June 16.

The meteorological centre in Patna has issued a yellow-code alert for south-central and south-eastern areas of the state till Saturday where thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected. The yellow code warning specifies that the authorities have to be watchful for extreme weather development.

People in many areas have been urged not to leave their homes during the rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the nearby states of Odisha and the Gangetic West Bengal may experience isolated to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

In a special bulletin issued, the India Meteorological Department said that the moist winds will strengthen simultaneously and spread in the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by June 11. It will also rain in Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat between June 11 and June 13.

Meanwhile, this year Bihar is likely to receive rains till September. While usually, the first part of June receives less rainfall, this year heavy showers are expected to lash the state during this time. Many areas will receive more than normal monsoon rainfall in the next few days.

