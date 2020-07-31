INDIA

1-MIN READ

Monsoon Likely to be Normal in Second Half of Rainfall Season: IMD

Image for representation. (Image: AP)

The IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the Long Period Average.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
Monsoon is likely to be normal in the second half of the four-month rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the Long Period Average.

"Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of LPA with a model error of plus/minus 8 per cent," the IMD said.

The Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres.

Monsoon in the range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.

