india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MannKiBaat#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Monsoon Likely to Hit Indian Coast Around May 31, Says IMD, Average Rains Expected
1-MIN READ

Monsoon Likely to Hit Indian Coast Around May 31, Says IMD, Average Rains Expected

Thiruvananthapuram: Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of the southwest monsoon in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)(

Thiruvananthapuram: Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of the southwest monsoon in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)(

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.

Monsoon rains are likely to hit India’s southern coast around May 31, in line with typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.

Nearly half of India’s farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

India’s weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country’s economy.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 30, 2021, 11:56 IST