Monsoon Likely to Withdraw from October 10, Marking Most Delayed Retreat
Monsoon rains in India were 10% above average in 2019 and the highest in 25 years as seasonal rainfall continued longer than expected, the IMD said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from October 10, marking the most delayed retreat of the seasonal rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 1, but rains have continued beyond that date this year and triggered floods, killing hundreds. The previous record for the most delayed monsoon withdrawal was set in 1961, when the season rainfall started retreating on October 1, the weather office said.
Monsoon rains in India were 10% above average in 2019 and the highest in 25 years as seasonal rainfall continued longer than expected, the office said on Monday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's School Report Takes Us Back to Our Childhood
- Bigg Boss 13: I am the Most Difficult Human I Know, Says Koena Mitra
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown
- World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Qualifies for Javelin Throw Finals with National Record Effort