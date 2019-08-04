Monsoon Mayhem Batters Western India, Water from Maharashtra Dam Floods North Karnataka

Bengaluru: Hundreds of villages in North Karnataka were inundated following release of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from Koyna dam in neighbouring Maharashtra on Sunday and torrential rainfall in the region prompting the administration to rope in the Army for relief works.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reviewed the situation in the region and would undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on Monday, officials said. So far, no loss of life has been reported, official sources said adding the administration was on alert.

At least, five districts — Belagavi, Bagalkot, Raichur, Vijayapuram and Yadgir have been badly affected by the swollen Krishna river, Malaprabha, Markandeya river and a few other rivulets. "Belagavi, Bagalkot and Raichur are badly hit. Certain parts of Vijayapura and Yadgir too are affected. While Army's assistance has been taken in Belagavi, National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force and local police are toiling hard in all five-flood affected areas," Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), G S Srinivasa Reddy told PTI.

Yediyurappa, on Sunday, took stock of the situation through video-conference with officials, Reddy said adding he (Yediyurappa) instructed them to set up relief centres with adequate basic requirements for the flood-hit people. Five major dams in Maharashtra were filled to the brim, following which excess water was released.

In the last three days, surplus water was being released from Koyna dam built across Koyna river, which is a tributory of Krishna river that courses through five districts of Karnataka before entering neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Officials in the Karnataka Water Resource department said at least 2.4 lakh cusecs of water was released from Koyna dam on Sunday and there was a likelihood of more quantum being let out from the dam.

The KSNDMC Director also said water level in at least three barrages and Almatti dam across Krishna river reached its full level, prompting authorities to discharge excess water. "The inflow of water in Almatti is about 2.24 lakh cusec while 2.5 lakh cusecs of water is being released," he said.

People living in flood prone areas along Krishna river have been shifted to safer places. Roads have been inundated, while in some places railway tracks were damaged due to soil erosion in Belagavi district. Besides, standing crops were completely submerged in the floods.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.