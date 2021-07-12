Monsoon Rains Misery in J&K and Himachal, Showers Likely in Most of India, Delhi Still Parched​

Rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, bringing down temperatures, while a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Ganderbal district of the Union Territory. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over several parts of north India for July 12. Himachal Pradesh also saw a cloudburst and flash floods in Dharamshala, with heavy rain battering Kangra. The monsoon has now covered almost all of the country except some parts of northern India such as Delhi, Haryana, areas in western Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan. Around 60 people were killed by lightning strikes in UP and Rajasthan on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir

“As expected, very heavy showers occurred at many places of the plains of Jammu whereas moderate showers (have been) reported at many places of Kashmir and hilly area of Jammu,” said Sonam Lotus, director of the IMD in Srinagar. “Today, the weather will remain overcast to cloudy at most places of J&K.”

The official added that the showers may cause more flash floods and landslides in hilly areas that may lead to road blockades.​

Normal life was hit in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district following the heavy rainfall. However, there was no report of any loss of life. Relief operations were underway in the area to restore road connectivity. According to the weather department, Jammu district saw the highest rainfall (150mm) in the region over the past 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by 76 mm in Katra and 28 mm in Kashmir’s Khanbal.

Himachal Pradesh

A cloudburst in Dharamshala led to flash floods, wrecking several properties in the tourist hotspot of Bhagsu Nag area. Videos on social media of the flash floods show a small drain take the form of a river. Heavy rain also lashed Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala, and hotels in the area have reportedly been damaged. Several other districts in the state have also witnessed heavy rain after days of hot weather.

Kerala

Kerala received showers on Monday, with the southern state having recorded a one-third deficit in monsoon rainfall in June. It is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next four days, according to the IMD.

The state received just 408.44 mm rain in June, which is 36 per cent less than the normal of 643 mm. The year which witnessed the most rain in June in Kerala was 2013 with 1042.7 mm.

The IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts in several districts for the next four days from Monday. There is an orange Alert on July 12 in the districts of Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod, which means very heavy rain, from 6 cm to 20 cm. Yellow alert, expecting heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm, is in effect in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. On July 13, the alert has been issued for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. On July 14 and July 15, there is a yellow alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, while on July 15 the list will include Ernakulam, Thrissur and Wayanad districts too.

People in the state residing in low-lying areas, riverbanks and hilly areas prone to mudslides and landslides have been advised to stay vigilant, warned the IMD.

Strong winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph are likely over the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast. Hence, fishermen have been advised not to venture to the sea on these coasts, reads a press release issued.

Tamil Nadu

The weather office has forecast heavy downpours for four days in the Western Ghats, including Theni, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. The IMD has alerted that a low-pressure area has formed in the midwest and the adjoining north-western Bay of Bengal, northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. The monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, because of which the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts will receive heavy to very heavy rains with thunder and lightning on Monday. Districts like Theni, Tenkasi and Dindigul along the Western Ghats will receive moderate rainfall. The Nilgiris will receive heavy to very heavy rain on July 13. The Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tiruppur districts are likely to receive moderate rain. Due to the overcast conditions on Monday, Chennai will receive light rain in some areas.

Karnataka

The IMD has alerted the coastal and Malnad parts of Karnataka regarding heavy rain in the coming week. After a break of around a week, the monsoon has picked up pace in the past two days here. The continuous downpour in the Chikkamagalur, Shimoga, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts is expected to continue this entire week. It is estimated that waves in the Arabian Sea may rise as high as 3.3 metres. Red alerts have been issued in these regions already. With continuous rain, there is also a threat of landslides in parts of the Western Ghats. Various district administrations have been alerted to watch out for any calamities and deploy rescue efforts as and when required.

Andhra Pradesh

Due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD expects heavy to very heavy rain with thunder on Monday and Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh. Rayalaseema will also receive light to moderate rain for two days. According to the AP Disaster Management Department, winds of 55 to 65 kilometres per hour would blow along the coast due to the low-pressure effect. The sea is turbulent and fishermen have been directed not to venture out.

Heavy rain lashed the East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts on Sunday. 83 mm of rainfall was recorded in Samarlakota from 8.30 am to 8 pm.

The West Godavari and Srikakulam districts received heavy rainfall of 92.5 mm and 74.75 mm, respectively.

The Vijayanagaram, Chittoor and Nellore districts also received moderate rain at several places. East Godavari Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tuni and other towns were lashed by rain.

Gujarat

Rainfall has picked up pace over parts of Gujarat, particularly the southern districts of the state in the past 24 to 48 hours. Moderate rain occurred over Keshod, Veraval, Valsad, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Amreli, and parts of Ahmedabad. Light to heavy rain activity is expected to continue over many parts of Gujarat for at least the next three to four days. The weather department forecast light to moderate and heavy rain at some places for five days. Saurashtra and south Gujarat may record heavy rain at many places.

Maharashtra

The Ratnagiri, Parbhani, and Nanded districts of Maharashtra have witnessed very heavy rain since yesterday, with a flood-like situation in most parts. The IMD issued severe rainfall warnings for Mumbai and the surrounding regions for the next three to four days. Mumbai will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 12 to July 14. The weather office also issued warnings for Thane and Palghar: both districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has already issued a red alert for South Konkan for heavy, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

West Bengal

Kolkata and surrounding areas will have overcast conditions for the next few days. The meteorological department said that although there is no chance of heavy rain, there would be scattered showers in some areas of Bengal. Due to the humidity, the heat is also increasing. Rainfall in the state is expected to increase from Tuesday, according to the weather office’s forecast. Heavy rain is expected in the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts in the next two days. Kolkata is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. There is no possibility of heavy rain at present as there is no low pressure or cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. There is still a shortage of rain in Bengal in July.

(With inputs from Srinagar, Dharamshala, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here