Monsoon Rains Seen at Average Levels in 2018, Say Weather Agency
India defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning June.
New Delhi: Monsoon rains in India are expected to be average in 2018, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Wednesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2 trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.
Monsoon rains are expected to be 100 per cent of the long-term average, Skymet said in a tweet.
Skymet Weather Services is a private Indian company that provides weather forecast and solutions to Indians.
India defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning June.
The state-run India Meteorological Department will come out with its monsoon forecast in mid-April.
