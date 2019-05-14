Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Monsoon Likely to Hit Kerala Coast on June 4, Says Skymet, Predicts 'Below Normal' Rainfall

The country is likely to receive 93% rainfall of the long period average.

Reuters

Updated:May 14, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Monsoon Likely to Hit Kerala Coast on June 4, Says Skymet, Predicts 'Below Normal' Rainfall
Photo for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on June 4 and deliver less rainfall than average in 2019, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, dampening prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2.6 trillion economy.

The monsoons are going to begin under the shadow of El Nino. Weather models have indicated towards a weak onset over Indian continent.

Rains usually lash Kerala state around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Timely rains trigger planting of crops such as rice, soybeans and cotton.

The country is likely to receive 93% rainfall of the long period average, Skymet said in a statement.

The monsoon season delivers about 70% of India's annual rainfall and is key to the success of the farm sector in Asia's third-biggest economy.

According to Skymet, 95% of normal rains are expected in southern peninsula between June to September, 92% in eastern India and the north-east.

It added that there are 50% chance of below normal monsoon for east and north-east India.

For north-west India, 60% chance of normal monsoon is there while for central India, there is a 50% chance of below normal monsoon season.

For southern peninsula, there is around 60% chance of normal rains.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram