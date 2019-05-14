English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Monsoon Likely to Hit Kerala Coast on June 4, Says Skymet, Predicts 'Below Normal' Rainfall
The country is likely to receive 93% rainfall of the long period average.
Photo for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on June 4 and deliver less rainfall than average in 2019, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, dampening prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2.6 trillion economy.
The monsoons are going to begin under the shadow of El Nino. Weather models have indicated towards a weak onset over Indian continent.
Rains usually lash Kerala state around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Timely rains trigger planting of crops such as rice, soybeans and cotton.
The country is likely to receive 93% rainfall of the long period average, Skymet said in a statement.
The monsoon season delivers about 70% of India's annual rainfall and is key to the success of the farm sector in Asia's third-biggest economy.
According to Skymet, 95% of normal rains are expected in southern peninsula between June to September, 92% in eastern India and the north-east.
It added that there are 50% chance of below normal monsoon for east and north-east India.
For north-west India, 60% chance of normal monsoon is there while for central India, there is a 50% chance of below normal monsoon season.
For southern peninsula, there is around 60% chance of normal rains.
