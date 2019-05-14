Monsoon Likely to Hit Kerala Coast on June 4, Says Skymet, Predicts 'Below Normal' Rainfall

Monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on June 4 and deliver less rainfall than average in 2019, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, dampening prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2.6 trillion economy.The monsoons are going to begin under the shadow of El Nino. Weather models have indicated towards a weak onset over Indian continent.Rains usually lash Kerala state around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Timely rains trigger planting of crops such as rice, soybeans and cotton.The country is likely to receive 93% rainfall of the long period average, Skymet said in a statement.The monsoon season delivers about 70% of India's annual rainfall and is key to the success of the farm sector in Asia's third-biggest economy.According to Skymet, 95% of normal rains are expected in southern peninsula between June to September, 92% in eastern India and the north-east.It added that there are 50% chance of below normal monsoon for east and north-east India.For north-west India, 60% chance of normal monsoon is there while for central India, there is a 50% chance of below normal monsoon season.For southern peninsula, there is around 60% chance of normal rains.