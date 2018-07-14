English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Monsoon Rains Wash Away Water-Sharing Woes Between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
All the dams in the Cauvery basin, including Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS), have almost reached their capacity because of the monsoon showers.
The Hemavathi dam has reached its full capacity. (Image: Ashok Gowda)
Bengaluru: Incessant rains have lashed Karnataka since the arrival of the south-west monsoon in the first week of June, spreading cheer among the state as well as its neighbour Tamil Nadu over the issue of water sharing.
All the dams in the Cauvery basin, including Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS), have almost reached their capacity because of the monsoon showers, alleviating the tussle between the two states over sharing the Cauvery waters.
The maximum water level of the KRS reservoir at Mysore is 124.80 feet and on Saturday, the level stood at 122.70 feet. The inflow of water continues as heavy rains lashed parts of Madikeri, Nagamangala and Kodagu. According to the records, the inflow in KRS now is 41,961 cusecs while the outflow is 3,929 cusecs.
Senior officials of the irrigation department said the crest gates of the reservoir would be opened on or before July 15 as Karnataka has to discharge at least 134 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu between June and September according to the final award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal.
The Karnataka government has issued a flood warning to the downstream regions of Cauvery. The Hemavathi dam in Hassan district, which was parched for the past four years, has also reached its maximum storage capacity, bringing relief to farmers in the region.
North interior Karnataka saw moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours and heavy rains were witnessed over the coastal areas, Malnad and south interior region.
While the coastal parts of Karnataka, mainly Honavar, Mangaluru, and Karwar, are witnessing heavy rainfall, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rains over Dharwad and Kalaburagi.
