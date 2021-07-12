Monsoon Roundup: Incessant Rains Batter Kerala, Mumbai Braces for Heavy Showers, Delhi Awaits Relief

While multiple parts of India received heavy rainfall on Sunday, Delhi continued to wait for heavy showers to get some respite amid high humidity and scorching heat.

Meanwhile, lightning claimed the lives of at least two people in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as many places in north India received showers on Sunday.

In the south, incessant rain continued to batter parts of Kerala as the weatherman issued an Orange alert for five northern districts of the state. The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, predicting squally weather and strong winds off the Gujarat coast along with heavy rains in some parts till Wednesday.

Kerala

The state, which recorded a one-third deficit in monsoon rainfall in June, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The month of June received one of the least rainfalls in the past 39 years in the state. The state received just 408.44 mm rain which is 36 per cent less than the normal of 643 mm. At the same time, the year which witnessed the most rain in June was 2013 with 1042.7mm.

The IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts for the next four days from Monday.

There is an Orange Alert in three districts Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod as very heavy rainfall from 6 cm to 20 cm is expected.

For Monday, there is a yellow alert expecting heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod, too, will be under alert on Tuesday.

For Wednesday and Thursday, a yellow alert has been sounded in five districts, including Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, while on Friday, the list will include Ernakulam, Thrissur and Wayanad districts too.

People residing in low-lying areas, river banks and hilly areas prone to mudslide and landslides are advised to stay vigilant, warned the IMD.

Strong winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph likely to cross over Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture the sea on these coasts, read the press release issued.

Karnataka

The IMD has alerted the coastal and malenadu parts of Karnataka regarding heavy rains in the coming week. After a break of around a week, monsoon picked up pace in the last two days.

The continuous downpour in Chikkamagalur, Shimoga, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts is expected to continue this entire week. It is estimated that waves in Arabian Sea may rise as high as 3.3 meters. Red alerts in these regions have been issued already. With continuous rain, there is also a threat of landslides in various parts of the Western Ghats.

Various district administrations have been alerted to keep a watch on any calamities and deploy rescue as and when required.

Tamil Nadu

The CMD has forecast heavy downpours for four days in the Western Ghats area, including Theni, Coimbatore and Nilgiris.

The IMD has alerted that a low-pressure area has been formed in the Midwest and the adjoining North Western Bay of Bengal, Northern Andhra Pradesh and Southern Odisha.

Meanwhile, the South West Monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu. As a result, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts will receive heavy to very heavy rains with thunder and lightning on Monday. Districts like Theni, Tenkasi and Dindigul along the Western Ghats will receive moderate rainfall.

The Nilgiris will receive heavy to very heavy rains on July 13. Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tiruppur districts are likely to receive moderate rains. Due to the overcast sky conditions today, Chennai will receive light rain in some areas.

Gujarat

The state is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Over the last 24 to 48 hours, monsoon picked pace in parts of Gujarat, particularly the southern districts. Moderate rain occurred over Keshod, Veraval, Bulsar, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Amreli, and parts of Ahmedabad.

Light to heavy rainfall is expected to continue over many parts of Gujarat for at least the next three to four days. Saurashtra and south Gujarat may record heavy rain at many places.

Andhra Pradesh

With the effect of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD expects heavy to very heavy rains with thunders on Monday and Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh.

Rayalaseema will also receive light to moderate rains for two days.

According to the state Disaster Management Department, winds of 55 to 65 kilometres per hour would blow along the coast due to the low-pressure effect. The sea was turbulent and fishermen have been asked to stay off the sea.

Heavy rains lashed East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts on Sunday. 83 mm of rainfall recorded in Samarlakota from 8.30 am to 8 pm.

West Godavari and Srikakulam districts received heavy rainfall with 92.5 mm and 74.75 mm, respectively.

Vijayanagaram, Chittoor and Nellore districts also received moderate rains at several places. East Godavari Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tuni and other towns were affected by rains.

Maharashtra

Ratnagiri, Parbhani, and the Nanded districts of Maharashtra witness very heavy rain since Sunday as the state faced a flood-like situation in multiple places. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued severe rainfall warning for Mumbai and surrounding regions for the next three to four days.

Mumbai will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday. The IMD also issued a warning for Thane and Palghar, both districts might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has already issued a red alert in South Konkan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall.

West Bengal:

The capital city of Kolkata and its surrounding areas will see cloudy skies for the next few days. The meteorological department said that although there is no chance of heavy rainfall, there would be scattered showers in some areas of Bengal.

Due to the humidity, the heat is expected to be scorching, however, the state will see some relief as rainfall is expected to increase from Tuesday, said the weather office’s forecast.

Heavy rains are expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts in the next two days. Kolkata is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

A shortage of rain is predicted in Bengal in July.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Banglore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata)

