Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amid Oppn Protest Over Pegasus Snooping, Lower House to Discuss Covid-19 Pandemic Today

In the Lower House of the parliament, a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule for today. According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will “raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it."

In the beginning of the Monsoon session, the Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic, where the ruling dispensation put up a staunch defense of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Lok Sabha has been witnessing daily disruptions by opposition members over the Pegasus row and farmers’ issues.

On Thursday, Parliament passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to bring changes in the legislation aimed at helping the MSME sector. The Bill, that will help the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector in the availability of working capital, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 26.

Here Are Live Updates of the Parliament Proceedings:

8:00 AM: A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here