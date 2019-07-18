Monsoon Showers in Delhi Keep Mercury in Check, Air Quality Improves

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a fresh bout of rains Thursday that resulted in a drop in temperatures and pollution levels.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, reported 12.1 mm rains overnight. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, it measured 3.6 mm precipitation.

The weather stations at Palam gauged 61.0 mm rains overnight and 8.7 mm from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. The observatories at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 1.7, 0.7, 3.4 mm of rainfall, respectively.

More than 65 mm precipitation at any place is considered heavy rain, officials said.

The city recorded a high of 30.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, and a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 76 and 96 per cent.

Overcast skies and light rains are likely Friday as well and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 31 and 24 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with an air quality index of 85.

Delhi has recorded 89.7 mm rains from July 1 to July 17, which is 18 per cent less than the 30-year average of 109.4 mm, the officials said.

Overall, it has received 100.9 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 174.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts -- a deficiency of 42 per cent, according to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded 29.2 mm of rainfall, the highest for monsoon season this year, on July 16.