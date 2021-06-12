Monsoon To Arrive In UP On June 13: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will enter the UP border in the next 24 hours or Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts that border Bihar.

The districts in Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra will be the first to feel the effects of Monsoon. After that, it will be raining for two to three days across the entire state.

JP Gupta, head of the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, said that the monsoon’s movement is regular, and rainfall is expected in various districts of Purvanchal on Sunday.

“The monsoon rain may take two to three days to reach Lucknow. Its severity will be determined by how long the monsoon stays in western Uttar Pradesh. Its speed appears to be normal at the moment,” Gupta added.

The Monsoon, on the other hand, arrived in Bihar on Saturday. Director of the Meteorological Department in Patna, Vivek Sinha, said that the monsoon’s effect has now reached Darbhanga. Vivek Sinha has also stated that the monsoon could take up to 24 hours to reach the UP border from Darbhanga.

The monsoon has arrived in Bihar a day ahead of schedule. In several parts of Bihar, a heavy rain alert has been issued for the next 48 hours.

Monsoon passes over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar before arriving in Uttar Pradesh.

This year’s monsoon is three to four days ahead of schedule. Due to a cyclonic storm that formed in the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon arrived a few days earlier.

