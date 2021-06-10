Monsoon to Cover Entire West Bengal, Jharkhand Over Next Two Days: IMD

With the southwest monsoon advancing at a good pace, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said conditions are favourable for it to cover the entire West Bengal and Jharkhand over the next two days.

Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the south Gujarat region, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, the IMD said.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance(ment) of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the entire West Bengal and Jharkhand and some parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of north Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours," it said. The IMD said strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India over the next four days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha, it said. “Under its (low pressure area) influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over most parts of east India and adjoining central India from today (Thursday).

“Isolated extremely heavy falls (over 20 cm) are also very likely over Odisha during June 11-12, over Chhattisgarh during June 11-13, over East Madhya Pradesh on June 13, over Vidarbha on June 12 and 13," it added. Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the low pressure area, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over the coastal districts of Maharashtra during June 10-15 and over coastal Karnataka during June 12-15.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala during June 12-15 and extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan during June 12-15. Due to west-northwestwards of low pressure area and its remnant, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) during June 12-14. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 12, the IMD said.

